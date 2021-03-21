Man hospitalized after apparent 80-foot fall on Mokoli’i Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man was taken to a hospital in critical condition after an apparent 80-foot-fall on Saturday.
Honolulu Ocean Safety and HFD rescued the 20-year-old who fell on Mokoli’i Island, also known as Chinaman’s hat.
Lifeguards got the call around 5:30 p.m. They responded by paddleboard and jet ski to the island and managed to climb up the back side where they found the man unresponsive in the bushes, Ocean Safety officials said.
HFD airlifted him back to Kualoa Beach Park here EMS took over and transported him to a hospital in critical condition.
