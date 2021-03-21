Investigation underway into death of man in police custody on Hawaii Island

SOUTH KONA, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the death of a man who was being taken into police custody on Saturday.
Police said it started with a report of a reckless driver on Highway 11.
After several reports and an accident involving the driver, witnesses reportedly saw the man walking onto private property, and attempting to break into another vehicle.
A confrontation ensued between the 29-year-old man and the homeowners, which escalated into an assault as other family members of the homeowners joined in to restrain the man. Police say at one point, a firearm was discharged, though no one was injured.
First responders eventually arrived and requested medical attention for the injured. Officers quickly found the 29-year-old suspect was unresponsive, and CPR was performed.
The man was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead just before 6:30 p.m.
The relative of the homeowners was also taken to the hospital, and later flown to Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he remains in critical condition.
Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the 29-year-old’s death. An autopsy will be performed to find his exact cause of death. His name hasn’t yet been made publicly available.
