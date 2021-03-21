Healthcare center and church work to provide COVID vaccines to underserved communities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Organizers of a COVID vaccine outreach clinic aimed at underserved communities saw higher turnout than expected.
The Kalihi-Palama Health Center held an outreach vaccination clinic Saturday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Pearl City.
The clinic was held in partnership with Pacific Gateway Center and had interpreters on site.
According to Dr. Michael Walter, interim director of KPHC, about 60 members were scheduled to get the COVID vaccine, which he said is their largest vaccination outreach group so far.
“Were very surprised and this is considered a very successful trial program that we have today,” said Pastor Ongo Kolia of Trinity United Methodist Church.
Kolia said there was some pushback regarding the vaccination clinic.
“The elders were playing a wait and see approach where they were waiting and saying, ‘We don’t want to take the shot,’” said Kolia.
To ease the minds of congregation members, the church brought in a nurse to address questions about the COVID vaccine.
Kolia said once the nurse explained the vaccine and translated that information to community members, phone calls started rolling in. He said this shows that residents felt comfortable in the fact that they could get their vaccine in their community instead of an unfamiliar area.
Josiah Waguk of Honolulu learned of the clinic through family members, community activists and at church.
“I believe that us Pacific Islanders are very fortunate, very lucky to have this opportunity to be part of this vaccination,” said Waguk. “Because without such effort like this, we would not have any chance for getting the vaccine.”
Walter said they’re still facing the same issues they had with COVID testing among the multicultural community, such as language barriers and transportation access. But, they’ve modified procedures to accommodate more people.
They have streamlined their process to reduce waiting times for patients who do not need to see a medical provider to address other health issues.
Walter said it’s now a race against time with case numbers increasing in the state and across the country.
“We want to make sure that we vaccinate as quickly as possible,” said Walter. “We don’t know what role the variants will play in increasing spread and severity.”
Walter said they are planning more clinics for Oahu’s multicultural and immigrant communities in the future.
For more information about access to COVID vaccines, visit KPHC’s website or contact their COVID line at (808) 381-7009.
