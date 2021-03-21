Brief break of drier trade wind weather before a front arrives this week

Drier weather should move in over most of the islands by Sunday night, starting with Kauai and Oahu and then moving down to Maui County. The Big Island windward may be showery into Monday but should also get a chance to dry out. Trade winds will remain breezy for the eastern end of the chain, with a wind advisory remaining posted for most of Maui County and the Big Island until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Winds will become light and variable Monday night and Tuesday as a cold front approaches. Conditions should remain mostly dry through that period. By Tuesday night, winds will become more south to southwest as the front gets closer. The front itself looks like it will arrive on Kauai Wednesday and then stall out over the central islands Wednesday night and Thursday. There’s still a higher degree of uncertainty between the forecast models, but for now, be ready for wet weather mid-week.
In surf, a short-period trade wind swell will keep higher waves coming in for east-facing shores, with a high surf advisory until 6 a.m. Monday. Waves will lower through the week as the trades diminish, but the advisory may be extended. A small north-northwest swell will linger through Tuesday. Then a compact low pressure system near the Aleutian Islands will end a swell Tuesday night and Wednesday that could reach lower-end advisory levels for north and west shores. South shores could also get a boost mid-week.
For mariners, a gale warning remains posted for Alenuihaha Channel waters, with a small craft advisory in effect for remaining coastal waters.
