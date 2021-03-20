Blustery conditions through Sunday, more rain due next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet trade wind weather will continue through tonight, thanks to a combination of increased moisture and a lingering upper trough. Winds will reach advisory strength as they veer to easterlies into Sunday. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through tonight for most of the state. Saturated soils from recent rainfall, combined with wind gusts potentially reaching 45 mph in exposed areas, could down trees and large branches. Expect lighter winds early next week as they swing to southerlies in advance of an approaching front. Wet weather may resume by midweek as this front reaches the islands and stalls.Thunderstorms may pop up this afternoon through Sunday morning over the eastern end of the state.