Blustery conditions through Sunday, more rain due next week

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet trade wind weather will continue through tonight, thanks to a combination of increased moisture and a lingering upper trough. Winds will reach advisory strength as they veer to easterlies into Sunday. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through tonight for most of the state. Saturated soils from recent rainfall, combined with wind gusts potentially reaching 45 mph in exposed areas, could down trees and large branches. Expect lighter winds early next week as they swing to southerlies in advance of an approaching front. Wet weather may resume by midweek as this front reaches the islands and stalls.Thunderstorms may pop up this afternoon through Sunday morning over the eastern end of the state.
A small north northeast swell will fill in this afternoon and tonight then then linger on through Tuesday. A couple of small and short period northwest swells will linger on through Tuesday as well. A larger northwest swell is expected to fill in Tuesday night and Wednesday.The short period advisory level east swell produced by the trades is expected to peak tonight and Sunday then lower a bit through most of next week.
A series of storms down by New Zealand will send pulses of long period south swells up our way through the weekend and on through most of next week. The largest days are likely to be Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
