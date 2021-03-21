$16B federal grant allotted to live event businesses impacted by the pandemic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sen. Brian Schatz announced Friday that a $16 billion federal grant program will be implemented to help live venues impacted by the pandemic.
The new program, known as the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Fund, was created by the Small Business Administration to provide funding for live event businesses that have been unable to host events and bring in patrons due to COVID safety restrictions.
“This pandemic has been particularly brutal for businesses that depend on people being able to gather in person so this new funding will be a big help,” said Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Live venue operators, promoters, theatrical producers, independent movie theatre operators, museum operators and talent representatives can apply for grant funding beginning April 8.
Of the total amount, $2 billion was set aside for eligible entities that employ fewer than 50 full-time employees.
For more information on the program, click here.
