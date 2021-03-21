Aspiring physicians at UH find out their medical training ‘matches’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an event known as “Match Day,” students at the University of Hawaii’s John A. Burns School of Medicine found out where they’ll be completing their medical training Friday.
This event marked a significant milestone as 68 UH medical students learned where they will spend their three to five years of residency.
As part of the medical school’s Match Day, fourth-year students were broken up into their respective fields of study, which includes internal medicine, psychiatry and pediatrics.
The majority of students chose internal medicine as their specialty.
More than a third of them chose to continue their education in Hawaii.
One couple said they were happy to both be continuing their medical studies on the island.
“I’m excited that we’re both going to be in Hawaii, so that’s nice,” said Karen Chang, a UH medical student.
“Yeah, I think we’re both really happy with where we ended up and really happy to be serving the community of Hawaii together going forward,” added Chase Warashina, a UH medical student.
After going fully online last year, Friday’s event followed a hybrid format with students and faculty in attendance and families joining virtually, watching the event online.
“I’m just so grateful that we were able to put together something so they could be together for Match Day,” said Dr. Jill Omori, JABSOM Director of Medical Education. “It was great that they could all be vaccinated and we could do it in a safe way but still celebrate this great accomplishment for them.”
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.