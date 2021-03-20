19-year-old woman dies following a single vehicle crash on the Big Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police reported that a 19-year-old woman from Kailua-Kona has died following a single vehicle collision in Captain Cook Friday.
The crash happened at around 7 p.m. near the three-mile marker of Ke Ala O Keawe Road.
Police determined that a black four-door sedan was heading east on Ke Ala O Keawe Road when it crossed the double solid yellow line and drove into a guardrail. The vehicle went airborne and fell down an embankment. After the vehicle landed, it was fully engulfed in fire.
The 19-year-old female passenger was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the sedan, 19-year-old Roman Kozinskiy, and a 24-year-old female passenger were also taken to the hospital for treatment. Both the driver and other female passenger were treated and later released.
Kozinskiy was arrested for negligent homicide and for operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant. He is currently being held at the Kona cell block pending further investigation.
Police believe that speed and impairment are factors in the collision.
An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.
Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Cory Gray at (808) 326-4646 or email at cory.gray@hawaiicounty.gov.
This is the sixth traffic fatality this year.
