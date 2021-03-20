Wind advisory issued for strong gusty trades

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly all areas of the state will be under a wind advisory Saturday as already-breezy trade winds increase for the weekend.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.
The advisory covers the islands of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe, all areas of Maui except the summit of Haleakala, and the Big Island except the summits of Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, and the North and South Kona districts.
East winds of 25 to 30 miles per hour will be possible, along with localized gusts over 45 miles per hour.
The strongest winds will be felt near mountain tops and passes, areas exposed to trade winds, and around incoming showers.
Winds this strong will be able to tear off roof shingles, knock down trees and tree branches, and blow away loose objects, tents and awnings. The winds will also make it difficult to drive in high-profile vehicles, such as large trucks and SUV’s.
The heavy rains of the past several days will also be a factor. In the past, trees in grounds that have been saturated by heavy rains are more susceptible to being toppled and uprooted by strong winds.
Be on the lookout for falling tree branches if you’re out walking or driving. Also take steps to protect your property by securing loose objects, tents and awnings, or taking them down.
The strong winds can also cause power outages.
