Special vaccine clinic planned to serve underserved communities

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is partnering with several community groups to hold a special vaccine clinic Saturday in Pearl City for underserved residents.
The clinic at Trinity United Methodist Church will serve Tongan elders and Southeast Asian immigrant farmers. The Inter-Agency Council for Immigrant and Refugee Services is assisting.
And staff members from the Kalihi Palama Health Center will administer the vaccinations.
The effort comes as the state urges vigilance, especially as more cases of COVID mutations are found in the islands. On Friday, the state reported four additional cases of variants known to be more transmissible. Additional information on the cases was not immediately released.
