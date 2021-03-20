Surveys show at least 3 Oahu homes were destroyed by last week’s flooding and severe weather

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As of Friday, the Department of Emergency Management reported that three homes were completely destroyed in the heavy rains and flooding that occurred last week.
Based on data the city collected from voluntary damage surveys, numbers showed that 82 homes were impacted by the severe weather.
Residents in the North Shore and Windward areas of Oahu were especially hit hard by torrential rains, which caused major flooding.
Many homes and businesses were inundated with water, leaving residents to clean up the mess and pick up the remaining pieces of their lives that were left behind by the flood.
Of those impacted, 35 residents reported major damage to their homes while 44 residents reported minor damage.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency established categories to evaluate residential damage:
- Destroyed - The home is a total loss and only the foundation remains.
- Major - A home with structural damage or other significant damage that requires extensive repairs and is not safe to live in until repairs are made.
- Minor - A home with repairable non-structural damage, and people can safely live in the home while repairs are made.
As storm cleanup continues across the state, Hawthorne Cat, the heavy machinery company, donated $50,000 to start a new relief fund, operated by Aloha United Way.
Residents impacted by the storm can dial 211 to receive aid for food, housing and other services.
To volunteer or donate to the Aloha United Way Emergency Flood Relief Fund, click here.
