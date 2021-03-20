Show off your creative side at Kakaako’s ‘Stop, Drop & Chalk’ art event

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oil painter Lana Svirezheva usually works on canvas, but she’s also adept at applying chalk to the concrete floor of the The Barn at SALT in Kakaako.
On Friday morning, she sketched a peaceful scene of a house with a mountain as a backdrop.
“This is the sketch I’m working off. I’m just inscribing it with chalk,” she said.
On the opposite side of the 5,000 square-foot space, Jay Lawson knelt next to his young daughter Kalina to team up on a mini-mural.
“What do you want to draw?” he asked.
“A unicorn,” she said.
Our Kakaako is inviting the public to show off its artistic side at what it calls “Stop, Drop & Chalk” at The Barn, which is an open-air structure at 327 Keawe St.
The art event runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
It fits right in with Kamehameha Schools Bishop Estate’s effort to create a progressive Kakaako where art is promoted.
“Individuals can come down. They can visit SALT. Aspiring artists can express themselves and actually learn from the POW! Wow! artists,” said KSBE’s Serge Krivatsy.
Three POW! WOW! artists, including Svierezheva, will hold talk-story sessions and do chalk art demos.
“I’m really excited to share my experiences with how I grew up, and how I didn’t stop drawing, which a lot of people do when they grow up,” she said.
Lawson and his daughter were two of the first to put their stamp on The Barn’s floor.
“They always have something over here at SALT,” he said. “It keeps us entertained. Keeps her entertained.”
“Stop, Drop & Chalk” will follow pandemic safety measures with a mask mandate, hand sanitizer stations, and social distancing.
Krivatsy hopes the foot traffic will help businesses at SALT.
“It’s a safe place to come. There’s a lot of outdoor dining. Our tenants have done a good job of masking up and making sure that everybody’s safe,” he said.
