Rash of crime against kupuna could spur tougher laws to protect them

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a new push for tougher penalties for criminals who target the elderly in Honolulu.
Under the proposed law, harming or stealing from a senior would be a more severe crime.
“If you mess with them, you’re looking at felony charges. If you target them, you’re looking at jail time. If you steal from them, it’s a serious crime now. It’s not just at slap on the wrist and it goes away,” said Scott Spallina supervisor-in-charge of the Prosecutor’s Office Elder Abuse Unit.
Spallina said the new law is meant to deter criminals from preying on Hawaii’s most vulnerable.
“Seniors need to be protected because right now, they’re being targeted,” he said. “Instead of a target sign, a warning sign over seniors saying don’t mess with them.”
Spallina said crimes against the elderly have skyrocketed in the past decade. He said the elder abuse team has seen their caseload grow to be more than the felony sex assault and domestic violence units’ cases combined.
“In the past year, the world has changed except for elder abuse. Elder abuse is still happening. People are still being targeted because of their age. We are still getting more violent crimes happening to our seniors.”
House Bill 490 does two things. It would make certain crimes that were considered misdemeanors to felonies – turning a slap on the wrist into likely jail time and a felony record when the victim is over 60. The prior age threshold was 62.
“The hope in this bill being passed is that it will send a message — to leave seniors alone,” Spallina said.
The Chinatown Community and Business Association President said seniors are often targeted in Chinatown and supports the bill.
“In the last few years, crime against seniors in Chinatown has escalated and there were many assaults, robberies and unnecessary violence, like body slamming an older person,” said Chu Lan Shubert Kwock.
She also said judges need to be more serious about sentencing these crimes.
“The recent crime wave against seniors, we can’t close our eyes on that,” she said. “We definitely think this law is needed.”
