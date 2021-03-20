The pandemic cancels annual King Kamehameha parade events statewide

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The King Kamehameha Celebration Commission announced Friday that celebratory parade events statewide will be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.
Organizers said the draping of lei on the Kamehameha statue near Aliiolani Hale may still be held in a private format, depending on COVID case counts in the summer.
The commission also said they are also looking into a socially distanced Hoolaulea on Oahu for the June 11 holiday.
The decision to cancel the events came as the city said its too much of a risk to hold these celebrations.
”The decision to cancel these major, statewide events was made with the health and safety of our island communities and kupuna in mind,” said Kainoa Daines, chair of the King Kamehameha Celebration Commission.
“While we are hopeful that the worst of the COVID-19 health crisis will be behind us by June, we feel the prudent response at this time is to cancel the parades as the preparations and event draw large crowds to prepare and attend.”
