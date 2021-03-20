Scores of tiny quakes rattle Big Island, but scientists say there’s no cause for alarm

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Volcanoes Observatory reported over 100 small earthquakes on the Big Island in the last 36 hours, but said there no reason to be alarmed.
The earthquakes occurred in the area between Mauna Loa and Kilauea where the two volcanoes touch, which is located about 7,800 feet above sea level.
HVO said the swarm of earthquakes is the first to happen in about a year.
Scientists said the earthquakes were not caused by moving magma, but rather by shifting rocks.
“This area between Mauna Loa and Kilauea volcano sort of produces a sideways force,” said Jefferson Chang, a scientist at United States Geological Survey HVO.
“If you think of the two volcanoes just pinching this area, it’s causing the rocks in between to feel crushed. And when they do that, they sort of slip because of those forces. That’s when these earthquakes happen.”
Scientists said a separate swarm of earthquakes earlier this week happened under Mauna Loa, which means those quakes are linked to the volcano’s magmatic system.
Although the quakes were reported near the volcanoes, scientists assure the public there are no signs of an imminent eruption.
