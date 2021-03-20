Multiple lanes will be closed on the H-1 freeway in Pearl City for construction

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric said there will be multiple lane closures on the H-1 freeway in both directions from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4:20 a.m. Sunday for construction.
Four right westbound lanes and three right eastbound lanes of the H-1 freeway will be closed near the Sears Distribution Center and Waiau Power Plant. Only the center lanes will be open during this time.
HECO crews will be installing two new steel poles and transferring overhead power lines that cross the H-1 freeway in Pearl City. The self-supporting steel poles are replacing older wooden poles
Motorists should find alternate routes while the work is being completed or expect delays if traveling on the H-1 freeway or Kamehameha Highway westbound. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and passing the area.
Traffic signs and cones will mark the work zones, and special duty police officers will be onsite to direct traffic.
