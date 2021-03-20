More than 30,000 gallons of sewage overflows from a manhole in Manoa

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some 30,850 gallons of untreated wastewater overflowed from a manhole in Manoa Thursday night.
The Department of Environmental Services said the sewage overflow happened around 5 p.m. at a manhole on Lowrey Ave. Officials said the spill ended at 9:40 p.m.
ENV said crews were able to recover 28,916 gallons of the untreated wastewater.
Approximately 1,900 gallons entered a nearby storm drain that discharges into Manoa Stream.
Officials said the cause of the sewage overflow was heavy rains.
ENV notified the state Department of Health about the spill and warning signs were posted Friday.
The DOH waived water sampling, and the site was cleaned, disinfected and deodorized.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.