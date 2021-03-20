Missing person’s case reclassified as murder after victim’s body found in burned out car

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A missing person’s case has been reclassified as a murder investigation after the victim’s body was found in a burned out vehicle in Waikane this week.
Honolulu police confirm that Keith Zalonka, who has been missing since March 11, was killed.
Police said his body was found in a burned car Monday afternoon on Waikane Valley Road.
Honolulu Crimestoppers issued an alert about his disappearance last week when he didn’t return to his Pearl City home. They said he was “possibly emotionally distraught when he was last seen.”
There’s no word on a suspect or a motive.
If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 955-8300.
