Measure to rename McKinley High School pushed back for another year

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state House Education committee deferred a measure Friday that would change the name of McKinley High School back to its original name.
The measure, House Resolution 148, urged the Board of Education and the head of Hawaii’s public schools to change the campus’s name to “Honolulu High School.”
Supporters of the name change said McKinley is a painful memory for Native Hawaiians because of his role in the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom.
However, many teachers said they were never consulted about the name change, and some, including the school’s principal support keeping the name.
McKinley is Hawaii’s oldest public high school, and its name was changed to President William McKinley High in 1907.
Because the resolution was pushed back, officials said it could take at least another year for the school’s name to change.
