HPD opens attempted murder case after suspect allegedly sped toward officer in stolen vehicle

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is investigating an attempted murder case after a suspect allegedly stole a vehicle and tried to hit an officer.
The incident happened on Friday around 2:15 p.m. in the Kalihi area.
Officers said they observed the suspect operating a stolen vehicle and tried to stop the suspect from driving away while they were on foot.
The suspect allegedly disregarded the officers’ commands and sped directly toward one of the officers.
The officer in the path of the vehicle jumped out of the way to avoid being hit.
Police said the suspect then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, striking another vehicle on its way out.
Officers reported the vehicle was also occupied by a passenger in the front seat.
The suspects were positively identified, but no arrest has been made at this time.
An investigation is still on going.
This story will be updated.
