Hawaii reports 87 new COVID cases; one additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 87 new COVID cases on Saturday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 28,694.
There was also an additional fatality reported on Oahu. The death toll from the virus stands at 453.
Of the new cases, 55 were on Oahu, 22 on Maui, and nine on the Big Island. There were also one case diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 826 cases reported in the islands.
Meanwhile, as of Saturday, the state had administered 518,381 vaccine doses. At least 22% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,522 total cases
- 1,665 required hospitalization
- 445 cases in the last 14 days
- 360 deaths
- 2,370 total cases
- 106 required hospitalization
- 105 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,586 total cases
- 156 required hospitalization
- 269 cases in the last 14 days
- 36 deaths
- 109 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 30 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 891 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
