Forecast: Windy and wet conditions to start the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and windy weather is expected for the first full day of spring. Gusty trade winds will increase, with a wind advisory in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for nearly all areas of the state. An upper level disturbance and bands of moisture will also bring wet weather, mainly for windward areas. However, the strong winds will push some of those showers leeward. The disturbance will also enhance showers and bring a slight chance of thunderstorms of Maui and the Big Island.
Drier weather is expected by midday Sunday, but trade winds will still be breezy. The winds will weaken Monday, and then become light and variable as a cold front approaches the islands. The front is expected to arrive Tuesday night or Wednesday on Kauai, and then stall near Oahu or Maui County Wednesday and Thursday, which will likely be the wettest days.
The strong winds will trigger a gale warning for the Alenuihaha Channel Saturday, with a small craft advisory for remaining waters through Sunday afternoon. A high surf advisory will also remain posted for east-facing shores through Sunday. There’s also a moderate north swell for the weekend, with a larger swell expected Wednesday that could bring advisory-level surf for north and west shores. South shores could get a boost Tuesday through the end of the work week.
