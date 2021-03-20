Forecast: Windy and wet conditions to start the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Wet and windy weather is expected for the first full day of spring. Gusty trade winds will increase, with a wind advisory in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday for nearly all areas of the state. An upper level disturbance and bands of moisture will also bring wet weather, mainly for windward areas. However, the strong winds will push some of those showers leeward. The disturbance will also enhance showers and bring a slight chance of thunderstorms of Maui and the Big Island.