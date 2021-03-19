Some UH students will likely have to wait until 2022 for a return to full in-person learning

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Top officials at the University of Hawaii announced Thursday that campuses will likely not return to full in-person instruction until the spring 2022 semester.
In a meeting with the board of regents, UH President David Lassner said that the university will slowly transition into on-campus learning by offering some classes in-person for the fall.
“In a sense, fall will be a transition semester from a mostly online spring 2020 to a mostly in-person spring 2022,″ Lassner said.
As of last week, Lassner said all UH employees, including student workers were informed that they are considered essential workers and have begun getting appointments for vaccines.
Although nearly all of the university’s employees are eligible for vaccination, Lassner said that the university is planning conservatively to ensure the safety of students.
“We aren’t certain yet that all of students will be vaccinated. We don’t know yet what guidance we will be receiving from the CDC and the Department of Health about physical distancing, currently with a 6-foot guideline in place,” Lassner said.
Because the campuses must adhere to 6-foot distancing, it is unclear how many classes will be on campus in the fall.
Exactly what the schedule will be for online or on-campus classes at UH Manoa must be decided before registration begins next month.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.