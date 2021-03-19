Suspect in ‘sexual assault spree’ ordered to undergo mental health evaluation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A serial sex assault suspect will remain in custody as he undergoes a mental fitness evaluation, authorities said Friday.
City Prosecutor Steve Alam said Randy Jacob, 37, “is alleged to have gone on a sexual assault spree in the Downtown Honolulu area beginning in early March.”
All the assaults were misdemeanors and after each arrest, he was let go.
But after the most recent arrest, a judge set a bail amount for him. And on Friday, Judge William Domingo said there is reason to doubt his mental fitness to proceed to trial.
Jacob will be transferred to state Health Department custody and held without bail until at least his next court date on April 21.
Jacob has been arrested seven times since March 3.
In five of those incidents, he is alleged to have groped women’s breasts and buttocks without consent. In the sixth incident, he is accused of grabbing a woman and pulling her close to him.
The latest allegations stem from an assault of one of Alm’s own deputy prosecutors, who said Jacob allegedly put his hands down her clothes Tuesday.
