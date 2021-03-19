State to open Kuhio Hwy. on Kauai for public access beginning this weekend

HANALEI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation will open Kuhio Highway into and out of Kauai’s north shore for public access starting Saturday, but the schedule remains limited.
The highway was blocked last week when heavy rain triggered a massive landslide, cutting off access to the north shore community.
Work is ongoing in the area and security checkpoints are set up on both sides of the impacted area.
In an update Monday, HDOT said crews were installing barriers and a rock fence to try and prevent further landslides for the time being. GPS tools are also being used to provide real-time alerts to officials in case any movement of the slope is detected.
During public access hours, only a single lane of the highway will be open in the area. Vehicles will be escorted through the area.
The following is the schedule for public access:
Saturday, March 20 through Friday, March 26
- Morning access: 5:45 a.m. to 7:45 a.m.
- Afternoon access: 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. every day except Wednesdays
- Wednesday afternoon access: 12:45 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Evening access: 5:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28
- 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.
