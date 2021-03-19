She traded a UH basketball uniform for a flight suit and hasn’t looked back

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Rainbow Wahine basketball standout turned female aviator joins the ‘Muthaship’ this week!
BJ Itoman has been literally soaring to new heights since dazzling fans on the court as an All-WAC point guard for the University of Hawaii. Her career as a pilot for Hawaiian Airlines and the Hawaii Air National Guard have taken her on a year-long deployment to Iraq and numerous humanitarian missions around the world.
The busy mother of two takes looks back on her many sports and career adventures and offers up advice for anyone interested in a career in aviation.
Remember to subscribe to the ‘Muthaship’ podcast on any of the following platforms:
For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the ‘Muthaship’ archives.
Copyright 2020 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.