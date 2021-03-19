For a second year, Kamehameha students lift their voices virtually for annual Song Contest

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year’s 101st Annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest isn’t so much a contest — but rather a showcase of love for the land.
For a second year, the pandemic forced the students and faculty to take a new approach at the age-old tradition. They’re now embarking on a special production to air in place of the traditional competition.
Friday would’ve been the date of the in-person competition, held annually at the Blaisdell Arena. The roughly 1,800 student voices are typically joined by an audience of over 7,000 family and friends. But with the pandemic restricting large gatherings, the school thought of alternate ways to keep the music alive.
“The importance of continuing on a tradition like Song Contest is kind of like a kuleana, kind of a responsibility for us, even if we need to re-imagine it in other forms,” Kamehameha Schools Performing Arts Department Head Alika Young said.
Grades 10 through 12 were given the opportunity to showcase the songs they would’ve sang last year. The theme “I Mau Ke Aloha Aina” carries over as the songs express a deep love for the land.
The student-composed mele covers the island chain, from poetic stories about the fiery power of Fissure 8 on Hawaii Island, to the cherished salt beds of Hanapepe on Kauai.
To pull it off, students re-learned their harmonies online and in socially-distant settings, uniting in song through audio tracks and videos.
[Friday night, Hawaii News Now presents an encore showing of the Ho’ike Highlight special from 2020. The program starts at 8 p.m. March 19 on KGMB.]
“For this year’s song contest, you know we really needed to look back actually at last year’s song contest,” Young said.
Just a week before the contest in 2020, coronavirus concerns postponed the event. In the months that followed, they put together a virtual choir for the outgoing senior class.
Although challenging to coordinate a socially-distant choir, the school has proven — it’s not impossible.
“Because the seven songs were already rehearsed last year, the students still have some kind of recollection of the mele. It wasn’t teaching it straight from scratch,” Young said.
This year, there won’t be any judges, awards or live audiences, but students and staff are dedicated to carrying on the time-honored tradition.
“Even though song contest will be a little different, song contest will look a little different, sound a little different, at the end of it all, audiences can really expect nothing but sincere and unfiltered aloha aina and expressions of love for our land,” Young said.
All of the songs and stories will be compiled into a pre-taped show that will air Friday, May 7 on K5. The pre-show is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. with the broadcast to follow.
