Save the date: The 101st annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest to air in May

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the restrictions on mass gatherings still in place, Kamehameha Schools is turning to a digital production of their annual Song Contest.
This year will be different in many ways: The pre-recorded broadcast will feature a virtual choir, there won’t be any judges or awards, and the in-person audience will be notably absent.
The broadcast will still include singing, stories, and the students honoring the theme I Mau Ke Aloha Aina.
It will air Friday, May 7 on K5. The pre-show starts at 6:30 p.m. with the annual event to follow.
This Friday was the original date of the 101st contest, but the school pushed it back to May to provide more time to complete the show.
In place of that, Hawaii News Now will present an encore showing of the Ho’ike Highlight special from 2020. The program starts at 8 p.m. March 19 on KGMB.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.