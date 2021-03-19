Police commissions are supposed to be watchdogs. Are Hawaii’s up to the challenge?

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police commissions are expected to act as watchdogs, holding police departments and their chiefs accounts.
But some experts are questioning whether commissions in several counties are willing to play that role.
Their case in point: What played out at a Honolulu Police Commission meeting on Wednesday.
Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard has been criticized on many levels lately, including for: trying to implement quotas, low morale among her officers, and questionable spending of CARES money.
But at Wednesday’s meeting, she got no tough questions.
She told commissioners the items purchased with CARES Act funds were used for COVID-related enforcement. She was not questioned further about the large purchases using federal taxpayer dollars, including for vehicles that hadn’t moved in weeks or how the expensive equipment was being used.
When asked about the quota system ― a weekly checklist of requirements for officers that is still a work in progress ― she deflected, saying the information got out before the plan was complete.
“It was released by someone who had no authority to release it,” Ballard said, adding disciplinary action is coming for that person. She did not offer input into the quota system being developed.
The commission of appointed, volunteer citizens does do an annual evaluation of the chief.
Alexander Silvert, a retired federal public defender, says they need to do more.
“Questioning the police chief during these meetings is critical because this is how you evaluate the performance of a police chief,” he said.
He added that is especially important when the chief refuses to take questions from reporters, as Ballard has in the last year.
University of Hawaii Criminology Professor Meda Chesney Lind agreed, saying the bimonthly meetings can sometimes be the only way the public will get answers.
“We need to have police commissioners who understand that their job is to not just be a cheerleader and a support team,” she said.
Commission Chair Shannon Alivado said the group does question the chief on issues and those issues are part of her annual performance review.
But Alivado said that is all part of the overall picture of the chief’s performance.
“Our charge or our responsibility as a commission is not a point in time. It is a long-term commitment that we have to make sure the chief is accountable,” Alivado said.
She said seven criteria make up the chief’s evaluation, including communication skills, leadership, training and development.
The performance review is expected to be complete this spring, but has no firm deadline. The past two years Ballard has approved the release of her annual review. It’s expected she will do so this year.
Ballard is not the only chief taking public criticism about a lack of transparency.
Kauai Police Chief Todd Raybuck is under fire after reportedly making racist remarks against Asians. He apologized in a self-produced video, but refused all media requests for interviews.
Neither he nor the Kauai Police Commission will report on discipline that may have been imposed.
Maui Police Chief Tivoli Faamu also refused interview requests after admitting last November that he hit a parked motorcycle in a shopping center parking garage then left the scene.
The impact caused less than $3,000 in damage.
The Maui Police Commission has discussed the incident but only behind closed doors so it’s not known if any discipline was handed down. Faamu is now retiring but said it was unrelated to the incident.
