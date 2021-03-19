Open House: Townhome in the heart of Kapahulu and studio unit in Pearl City

First up, take a look at this townhome at Lukepane Gardens! The gated, tri-level end unit with a single family feel is located in the heart of Kapahulu. This townhome has over 1,400 square feet of living space with an extra room in the garage for a den or office. It is newly renovated with quartz countertops, a backsplash, dishwasher, and even new vinyl flooring throughout the kitchen, living room and bathrooms. You’ll also find a fresh coat of paint inside the home as well as the garage.