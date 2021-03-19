Maui police investigate after ‘suspicious’ man accused of following solo female hikers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui Police Department is investigating a complaint of a man accused of watching and following solo female hikers in Makawao trails.
Police got involved following an incident March 4 at the Waihou Spring Trail.
The suspect was described as wearing a black ski mask, camouflage hoodie, camouflage pants and black gloves.
Maui Police also received a tip a couple weeks before the Waihou incident from a concerned hiker who noticed a suspicious man in camouflage clothing in the area of the Pine Forest Trail.
The witness described the man as Caucasian, approximately 6-foot-3 and weighing approximately 200 pounds. MPD said it is unknown if the man in each incident is the same person.
Police ask anyone with credible information to call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.
Officials advise the public to not to hike alone, to have access to a cellular telephone and to always be aware of their surroundings.
If you see something suspicious, please call the Maui Police Department at (808) 244-6400 or 911, in an emergency.
