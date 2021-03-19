Maui mayor says uptick in COVID cases shows residents have grown ‘complacent’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Mike Victorino expressed frustration Thursday following an uptick in COVID cases on the island linked to “complacent” behavior.
Maui saw 41 new COVID cases Thursday.
Victorino said that 24 of those were linked to a place of worship and eight to an educational setting.
“This is quite different from the community-wide spread we witnessed after the holiday season,” Victorino said. “This pattern suggests groups of people have become complacent and are not following public health guidelines. Although vaccines are here, herd immunity is still months away.”
About 20% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
Meanwhile on Oahu, Mayor Rick Blangiardi also urged vigilance.
He said the Health Department has identified three recent social gatherings on Oahu that were responsible for 31 COVID infections. Seven cases were linked to a restaurant.
“Hearing about the clusters associated with social gatherings is troubling because it shows people are letting their guard down and not taking the situation serious enough,” Blangiardi said.
