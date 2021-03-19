Maui firefighters battle flames at a warehouse in Waikapu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters responded to a structure fire in Waikapu Thursday evening.
Maui Fire Department said the fire started in a commercial warehouse at Pakana St.
Fire crews arrived on scene at 6 p.m.
Officials said the the blaze is under control but has not yet been extinguished.
There has been no reports of any injuries and the cost of damages are unknown at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story will be updated.
