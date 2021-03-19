Longtime health care executive Martha Smith dies at 63

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Martha Smith, a longtime health care executive and community leader, has died, Hawaii Pacific Health said Thursday.
She was 63.
Smith spent more than 30 years at HPH, most recently as executive vice president of Oahu operations, serving as chief executive officer of Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children, Straub Medical Center and Pali Momi Medical Center.
“Many of us have known and worked closely with Martha over her 30-year career with our organization,” HPH President and CEO Ray Vara said, in a statement. “Her business acumen as well as her sense of caring for the community was always at the forefront of everything she did. Hawaii has lost one of its finest health care leaders.”
Smith also helped spearhead the development of the Diamond Head tower at Kapiolani.
Her cause of death was not released, but HPH said it was not COVID-related.
She is survived by her husband, Tony, her son, Ian, and two grandsons.
