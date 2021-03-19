Hikers, rejoice! Viewing platform atop Koko Crater Trail won’t be torn down

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Using the existing platform, hikers can continue to enjoy the panoramic views atop Koko Crater Trail — at least for now.
The city announced Thursday that the metal grate platform at the top of the hike will not to removed until a new one is constructed.
Officials said that construction for a new and safe viewing area on the summit could take a year.
The announcement came after the city was able to come to an agreement with the Kokonut Koalition, a community group that is dedicated to protecting and preserving the Koko Crater Stairs.
Under the agreement, the city said it will continue removing debris, seal off any vents and shafts, and install signage to warn users of the conditions.
The city must also continue investigating long-term solutions to manage and maintain the trail.
