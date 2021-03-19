HECO work will close multiple lanes on H-1 Freeway in Pearl City

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple east- and westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway in Pearl City will be closed Saturday night into Sunday morning for Hawaiian Electric work.
Crews will be completing installation of two new steel poles and transfer overhead power lines.
Drivers are being urged to find alternate routes.
The state Transportation Department said four right westbound lanes and three right eastbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway will be closed near the Sears Distribution Center and Waiau Power Plane.
Only the center lanes will be open from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4:20 a.m. Sunday.
There will also be lane closures on Kamehameha Highway at Kuleana Road.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.