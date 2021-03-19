Hawaii reports 99 new COVID cases; one additional fatality

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 99 new COVID cases on Friday, pushing the total number of infections in Hawaii since the pandemic began to 28,608.
There was also an additional fatality reported on Maui. The death toll from the virus stands at 452.
Of the new cases, 49 were on Oahu, 37 on Maui, and seven on the Big Island. There were also six cases diagnosed out-of-state.
In the last 14 days, there have been 823 cases reported in the islands.
Meanwhile, as of Friday, the state had administered 518,381 vaccine doses. At least 22% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 22,468 total cases
- 1,664 required hospitalization
- 422 cases in the last 14 days
- 359 deaths
- 2,361 total cases
- 105 required hospitalization
- 105 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 2,564 total cases
- 156 required hospitalization
- 290 cases in the last 14 days
- 36 deaths
- 109 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 30 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 3 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 186 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 890 total cases
- 8 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
