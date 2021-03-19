Girl Scout’s essay on space travel will soon be an out-of-this-world keepsake

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Girl Scout Laurel Schoen wrote an essay titled “What Space Travel Will be Like in 10 Years” ... and now it’s going place.
Her one-page handwritten paper lays out her vision for an elevator linking earth and outer space and some other cool ideas.
“I think it would be cool to to write about that and car ships, which are space ships but they can control more easily,” she said.
The 9-year-old entered her essay into the inaugural Making Space for Girls Challenge.
It was one of 21 essays and artwork selected from a field of 700 entries submitted in by Girl Scouts from across the U.S., Japan and Germany.
Her family received the surprise phone call about a month ago.
“And that’s when they told us it was going to go into space,” Laurel said.
Later this year, her paper will be on board SpaceX Mission 23 which will launch from the Kennedy Space Center bound for the International Space Station.
Her mom, Michelle Comeauj, is also her Girl Scout troop leader.
“I used to dream about space and being an astronaut and all those opportunities,” she said.
“To know that something that she wrote is going to go into space and then come back down. I just think that’s so cool.”
She’s not the only one proud of Laurel’s accomplishment. Girl Scouts of Hawaii encourages girls to aim for careers in science, technology, engineering and math.
“One of our girls being recognized out of a very competitive field, I think it’s terribly exciting. So we’re really looking forward to the launch of the SpaceX rocket,” Girl Scouts of Hawaii CEO Shari Chang said.
When her essay returns to earth, NASA will certify it as having flown in space then send it back to Laurel. It’ll be a keepsake that’s out of this world.
“I’m going to put it in one of those 3-D box frames and put it up in my room,” she said.
