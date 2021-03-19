Free COVID-19 rapid tests being offered at UH-West Oahu campus

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health has partnered with the University of Hawaii to provide 150 free COVID-19 rapid tests.
Testing will be held Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UH-West Oahu. Walk-ins will be accepted, and those being tested may expect a 30-minute wait time.
Same-day test results will be available at the site. The results, however, cannot be used for the Hawaii Safe Travels program.
“As spring break comes to a close for many students and teachers, we welcome all ages to get a free COVID rapid test,” A DOH official said. “Take advantage of this opportunity to get quick test results and know if you’re COVID free.”
Parking is free on campus.
Those who would like to make an appointment can do so by calling (719) 387-1416 or email kimberly.e.gushikuma@hawaii.gov or deborah.gier.cnst@doh.hawaii.gov.
