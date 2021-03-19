Despite new call center and ‘bot blocker,’ claimants still unable to get through to unemployment office

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state’s Labor Department says its working to ensure there is a seamless transition into the next round of federal unemployment benefits.
Each time the federal government has extended unemployment benefits, the state of Hawaii has had issues getting that money to our unemployed workers.
There are a number of reasons for this: unemployment offices across the country have been overwhelmed by an unimaginable amount of claims.
Federal benefits require states to follow strict guidelines to make sure those receiving payments are actually eligible.
The state’s computer system used by the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations is seriously outdated — it will be more than a year before a new cloud based system comes online.
While these are somewhat understandable reasons for delays in payments, they mean very little to people like Stacy Welch, who was laid off from her food service job in March.
She considers herself lucky — she has been paid, but when there were issues with her claims, she has had very little luck getting through to the DLIR for help. Welch recently called the unemployment hotline, where she navigated through the automated prompts, only to be hung up on and told to call again later.
“That is the first call of probably a hundred before I give up, and then go do some yard work or garden work or dishes and then start the process all over again,” said Welch.
At the beginning of this month, the DLIR implemented a “bot blocker” that was supposed to help eliminate auto dialers from clogging up the help line, but this call was one week after that happened.
