Dan Bongino tapped for national afternoon radio slot in May

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino speaks at the Conservative Political Action Committee annual conference in National Harbor, Md., on March 6, 2014. Bongino has been tapped to host a radio show in the same afternoon time slot as the late Rush Limbaugh’s radio show, Cumulus Media’s Westwood One announced on Wednesday. Limbaugh, the influential, controversial and immensely popular conservative pundit, died in February at the age of 70 after he lost his battle to stage 4 lung cancer. (Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh/AP)