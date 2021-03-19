As the cost of rail rises to $12.4B, officials say it’ll take 10 more years to finish

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation announced Thursday that the troubled rail project will cost $12.4 billion and will take another decade to finish construction.
The new cost projection is $3 billion more than the amount of revenue HART expects to collect from excise and hotel taxes, some borrowing and the federal government.
Kahikina and her staff said the new estimates were based on what they learned from bidding failures. This included a failed effort to use a public-private partnership to build the final segment, acceptance of higher costs for construction along Dillingham Boulevard to Ala Moana and costs due to delays.
HART staff explained that the new estimated cost includes financing and a start of revenue service with passengers in March 2031.
These new estimates were announced after interim CEO Lori Kahikina met with the board of directors.
One of the board members questioned whether Kahikina was being intentionally pessimistic to avoid letting down the public again.
Kika Bukoski, a construction expert, suggested that having contractors start building backward from the Ala Moana end of the route towards the troubled Dillingham segment would shave both time and money from the project.
Kahikina said they were seriously considering that approach, but said lack of a guaranteed way to cover the financing shortfall remains a problem.
Kahikina also said that the interim opening of the system’s first half – from Kapolei to Aloha Stadium – would be delayed a year because of faults in the crossover track sections where trains move from one track to another.
She also said it is unclear whether HART or the contractors will end up responsible for the cost of fixing these flaws because HART and the operations contractor, Hitachi Rail, are in a dispute over who is to blame.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.