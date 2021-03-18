Breezy trades to bring more passing showers

Breezy trade winds will bring low clouds and light to moderate showers to windward areas through Saturday. The winds will be strong enough to push some of those showers leeward. A shortwave disturbance is also enhancing the incoming showers from an old cold front. More showery patches from old cold fronts will be moving through the state through the weekend.
There could be another round of very wet weather in the coming week. The breezy trades will weaken as a cold front approaches the islands Monday. The background winds will veer from the southeast, and then become light and variable Monday night into Tuesday. The front is expected to arrive on Kauai late Tuesday, with increasing showers along the frontal boundary that could linger over the central islands as it weakens Wednesday and Thursday.
Checking the ocean, a small craft advisory is up for all coastal waters through 6 p.m. Saturday. A high surf advisory will also continue for east-facing shores as as trade wind swell keeps rough and choppy waves coming in. A north-northwest swell will slowly fade into Friday, with a short bump early Sunday. The next larger northwest swell could bring advisory level surf north and west shores late Wednesday into Thursday. Finally, a series of long-period southwest to south swells may boost south shore surf about a week from now.
