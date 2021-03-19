BWS extends suspension of water shut-offs through June

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - As many residents continue to struggle to pay for their water bills, the Board of Water Supply will extend the suspension of water shut-offs through June 30.
BWS said customers will continue to receive monthly bills and will be responsible for all water and sewer charges on their account.
Customer who cannot pay their bill in full are advised to keep their balance as low as possible by paying what they can afford as often as they can.
BWS offers financial support programs that customers can apply for on their website. These programs allow customers to set up bill payment plans.
Customers without internet access can also call (808) 748-5070 for assistance.
BWS also provides customers with the option to receive phone calls from BWS personnel to inform them of outstanding balances and discuss repayment options.
Officials remind customers that BWS will not demand payment on the spot and will not request confidential personal or banking information. They advise, when in doubt, do not provide any information and immediately hang up.
BWS’s lobby is also open for in-person water and sewer bill payments and to assist customers with other account and billing needs by appointment only.
