‘We are united’: Daniel Dae Kim, Sen. Duckworth speak out on violence against Asian Americans

“What happens right now and over the course of the coming months will send a message for generations to come as to whether we matter, whether the country we call home chooses to erase us or include us, dismiss us or respect us, invisiblize us or see us, because you may consider us statistically insignificant now, but one more fact that has no alternative is that we are the fastest growing racial demographic in the country. We are 23 million strong, we are united and we are waking up.”