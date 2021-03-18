UH softball shifts focus to the Big West as UC Santa Barbara comes to the islands

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Wahine softball team is back in action after a week off following their tough series loss to No. 8 ranked Washington, taking on UC Santa Barbara in their first Big West Conference series.
The ‘Bows were outmatched by the Huskies, only scoring 6 runs in the three-game series, a wake up call for head coach Bob Coolen and his team as they open up Big West Conference play against the Gauchos.
“Our kids have been playing everyday with the anxiousness to get back on the field because Washington really showed that we didn’t have enough practice time to play a top-five, top-eight, top-ten team regardless of who it was.” Coach Coolen told reporters. “We just weren’t ready and our pitching needs to get a lot better, usually you use the Fall for that, you use the preseason for that and we jumped right into the fireplace with Washington.”
Despite moving to 0-3, the Wahine are staying positive, focusing on the opportunity to go out and play softball again after a year away from the diamond.
“My team hasn’t really focused on the negative, they’re only focusing on they’re with each other everyday with a static item in their life.” Coach said. “They love to get together and they don’t talk negative, they just talk that we’ve got to win the Big West if we’re going to go anywhere.”
With the weekend series fast approaching, the weather has not been in favor of the ‘Bows as the State has been pelted with historic amounts of rain for the past two weeks — forcing UH to improvise and move practices indoors.
“There was a lot of excitement being indoors, but then the rain got kind of down on us and we started getting sluggish, so I gave it to them yesterday and I just said this isn’t the way we’re getting ready for the Big West, by you guys walking around.” Coach said. “I needed to wake them up yesterday, I’m hoping for a good lift today and then hitting day, the suns out, we’ll move the tarp, we’ll hit live and I’ll throw some BP, hopefully I’ll get a little bit more excitement out of them now that it’s two days away.”
Rain or shine, the Wahine face off with the Gauchos this weekend in a four-game series — game one set for Friday at 4:00 p.m. Hawaii time at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.