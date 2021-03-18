Stronger winds with more showers persist through Friday

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally windy trades will continue to carry clouds and showers into windward and mountains areas, with some stronger showers reaching the interior and leeward areas of each island. Additional moisture moving into the state from the north will help to enhance showers into Friday. Strong and gusty trade winds will continue into the weekend with periods of passing showers developing across the region. A wind advisory will likely be needed for windier areas of each island during this time period. Wet ground from recent rains and strong winds may cause large trees to become uprooted and fall over during this windy time period. Trade winds will slowly trend lower from Sunday night into Monday. A cold front possibly moving into the islands by the middle of next week may produce another round of widespread showers statewide.