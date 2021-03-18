Series of HNN panel discussions, special coverage to explore ‘a year with coronavirus’

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since the pandemic started ― and a year since everything in Hawaii changed. Since tourism was shut down. Businesses and schools were closed. A year since masks became a must-have accessory before you walk out the door.
The rapid distribution of COVID vaccines in the islands means some elements of pre-pandemic life are starting to return. But the economic toll of COVID-19 could take years to recover from.
And for many, the emotional trauma the virus has wrought will be lifelong.
To assess where Hawaii is in its fight against COVID-19 ― and where the state is headed ― Hawaii News Now is launching a week-long series of panel discussions and special reports.
The first panel discussion in the series, “The Pandemic: A Year with Coronavirus,” will air Monday night and focus on state leadership.
The panel will feature:
- Gov. David Ige
- Lt. Gov. Josh Green
- State Health Director Dr. Libby Char
- Schools Superintendent Christina Kishimoto
- And Labor Director Anne Perreira-Eustaquio
You can watch the conversation at 6:30 p.m. Monday on KGMB and K5. You’ll also be able to watch it streaming or on demand on our website, app and streaming devices.
Or follow us wherever you get your podcasts to listen on the go.
Meanwhile, our extended coverage of the pandemic’s impact in the islands over the last year will air on HNN’s Sunrise each morning starting Monday and be shared across our digital platforms.
