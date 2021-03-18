Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu to launch mass vaccination clinic

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A mass vaccination clinic will be launched next week at the Queen’s Medical Center-West Oahu.
The clinic at the Clinical Service Center, Suite 150, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day except Mondays.
Vaccinations will be open to those 65 and older, those with high-risk medical conditions and select essential workers.
“We are pleased to be able to open a vaccination clinic in West Oahu,” said Jill Hoggard Green, president and CEO of The Queen’s Health Systems.
“We know there is strong demand for those wanting to get vaccinated and this clinic will allow people who live in West and Central Oʻahu more convenient access to the vaccine.”
Appointment scheduling will begin Thursday.
Make an appointment by clicking here or calling 691-2222.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.