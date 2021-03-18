Punahou’s Kilinahe Mendiola-Jensen excited to play with his team one last time in ILH scrimmages

“It’s just been a roller coaster ride, not knowing for sure if we’re going to have a season or not.” Mendiola-Jensen said. “Unfortunately, it got canceled which was the down part of it, but I was glad that the ILH was able to put something together, so that we’re still able to practice and then make our own games or scrimmages, it’s going to be a great way to top off the year, top off my senior season and it would just mean the world to me to play with my boys one more time before I head out to college.”